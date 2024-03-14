BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Purchases 14,585 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 33,017 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 46,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 562,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

