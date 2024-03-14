BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Sells 153 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

IWF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $333.96. 1,229,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,374. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.00 and a 52-week high of $337.74. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.95 and its 200 day moving average is $295.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

