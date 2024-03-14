Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Update

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 14th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter valued at about $488,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.27. 30,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,983. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is a positive change from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.