Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BGH opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

