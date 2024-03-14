Baron Wealth Management LLC Buys 301 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,465,000 after buying an additional 223,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after purchasing an additional 302,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,495,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,266,000 after buying an additional 193,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,712,000 after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $124.95. 45,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,652. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.03.

FMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

