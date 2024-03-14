Baron Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,288 Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRVA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 49,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,186. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 109.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

