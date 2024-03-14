Baron Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,702 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Sony Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE SONY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 139,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,350. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.62 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sony Group

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.