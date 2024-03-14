Baron Wealth Management LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.37. 2,588,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,578,076. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $115.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.