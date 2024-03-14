Baron Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 190,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $355,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,917,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,866. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $84.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

