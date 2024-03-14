Baron Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.15. 993,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,935. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

