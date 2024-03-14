Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the February 14th total of 60,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBSI opened at $119.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.72. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $76.22 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $785.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

