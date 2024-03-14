Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the February 14th total of 550,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,666,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of BAYRY stock remained flat at $7.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,134,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,874. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

