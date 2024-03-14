Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc Sells 5,557,343 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $14,949,252.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,186,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,212,750.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BigBear.ai Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE BBAI opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $384.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.86. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 71.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

