Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc Sells 5,557,343 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $14,949,252.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,186,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,212,750.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BigBear.ai Trading Up 5.2 %
NYSE BBAI opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $384.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.86. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
View Our Latest Analysis on BBAI
About BigBear.ai
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BigBear.ai
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- UiPath Sock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.