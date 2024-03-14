Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Acquires 102,271 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,271 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy makes up about 1.5% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.71. 3,218,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,790. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

