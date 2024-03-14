Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Buys 18,803 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.58. 26,425,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,633,188. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $280.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

