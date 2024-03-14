Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Lowers Stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89,393 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 241.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.99. 70,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

