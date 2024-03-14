Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases 143,391 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 899,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 143,391 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises about 4.1% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.09% of Mplx worth $33,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of MPLX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.24%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

