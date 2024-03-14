Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases 306 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,861,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 242.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,100,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,984 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 957,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

