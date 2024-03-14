Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 15,972 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,972 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 43,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 43,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,227,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after acquiring an additional 153,719 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 43,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 73,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.02. 24,662,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,763,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.