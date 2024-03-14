Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 5,538 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 68,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PEP stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,008. The company has a market cap of $226.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.49 and its 200-day moving average is $168.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

