Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Beauty Health updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Beauty Health Trading Up 18.4 %

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $557.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Beauty Health by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Beauty Health by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

