Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Down 7.5%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 2,028,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,916,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKIN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Beauty Health from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Beauty Health Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $526.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,089,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Beauty Health by 30.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,937,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,622 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,790,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 250.0% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth about $7,730,000.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

