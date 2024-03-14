Becker’s (TSE:BEK) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.40

Becker’s (TSE:BEK – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Becker’s Stock Performance

Becker’s has a 52-week low of C$14.80 and a 52-week high of C$16.98.

Becker’s (TSE:BEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.75 million for the quarter.

Becker’s Company Profile

The Becker Milk Company Limited owns and manages retail commercial properties. The Company’s properties are located in Metro Toronto and other areas of Southern Ontario. Most of the properties are single store sites with a few multi store plazas. The Company has leased to third parties over 80 retail stores and approximately three residential sites.

