Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0468 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $289.89 million and $2.19 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.48 or 0.05427746 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00077952 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00019320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00019582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

