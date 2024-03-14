Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.51 and last traded at $42.53. Approximately 25,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 70,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

BLTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

