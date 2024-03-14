Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the February 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Beneficient Stock Performance

BENFW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,699. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Beneficient has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Beneficient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beneficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beneficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Beneficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

