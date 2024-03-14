BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Down 52.4% in February

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the February 14th total of 140,300 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in BIMI in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIMI during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIMI by 521.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BIMI Stock Down 5.0 %

BIMI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,838. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. BIMI has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

BIMI Company Profile

BIMI ( NASDAQ:BIMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIMI had a negative net margin of 94.58% and a negative return on equity of 133.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter.

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

