BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the February 14th total of 297,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 129,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $55,814.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,896,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Altman purchased 108,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $49,729.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,447 shares in the company, valued at $255,505.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 129,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $55,814.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,896,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCDA. CM Management LLC grew its position in BioCardia by 74.9% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioCardia by 50.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BioCardia during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCardia Stock Up 0.8 %

BioCardia Company Profile

Shares of BCDA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.39. 56,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,272. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.50. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

