BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 14th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at BioRestorative Therapies

In other news, major shareholder Dale Broadrick bought 36,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $50,196.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,419 shares in the company, valued at $501,518.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioRestorative Therapies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ BRTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,394. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. BioRestorative Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

