BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 1,279,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the previous session’s volume of 269,826 shares.The stock last traded at $15.80 and had previously closed at $15.79.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,061,017 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $16,742,848.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,333,600 shares in the company, valued at $257,744,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,093,897 shares of company stock valued at $32,512,215.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

