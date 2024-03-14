BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 1,279,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the previous session’s volume of 269,826 shares.The stock last traded at $15.80 and had previously closed at $15.79.
Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,061,017 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $16,742,848.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,333,600 shares in the company, valued at $257,744,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,093,897 shares of company stock valued at $32,512,215.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
–
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
- Trading Halts Explained
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.