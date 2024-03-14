BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.30

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 145728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 105,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 41.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.