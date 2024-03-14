BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI) Insider Anne Marie Cannon Purchases 15,000 Shares

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) insider Anne Marie Cannon acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £16,050 ($20,563.74).

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BERI opened at GBX 109.80 ($1.41) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 110.94. BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc has a 1 year low of GBX 104 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 136.20 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £145.03 million, a P/E ratio of -844.62 and a beta of 1.05.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Company Profile

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

