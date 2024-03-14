BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI) Insider Anne Marie Cannon Purchases 15,000 Shares

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) insider Anne Marie Cannon acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £16,050 ($20,563.74).
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BERI opened at GBX 109.80 ($1.41) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 110.94. BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc has a 1 year low of GBX 104 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 136.20 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £145.03 million, a P/E ratio of -844.62 and a beta of 1.05.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Energy and Resources
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.