BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $15.82 on Thursday, reaching $810.17. 108,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,690. The company has a fifty day moving average of $800.23 and a 200-day moving average of $734.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

