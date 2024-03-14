Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of BGB stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $11.97.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
