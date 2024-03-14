Blink Charging Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 22,646 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average volume of 16,867 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.34. 8,298,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,570,700. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

