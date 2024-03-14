Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the February 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of BJDX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,267. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

