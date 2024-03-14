BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Mitchell B. Lewis Sells 314 Shares of Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BlueLinx Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BlueLinx stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.82. 2,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.45. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $132.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.90.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $712.53 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BXC shares. TheStreet cut BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

