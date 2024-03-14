BMO Capital Markets Increases Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$15.50

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price objective on Transcontinental and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.67.

TCL.A stock traded up C$0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 170,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.00. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$10.11 and a one year high of C$15.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.51.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

