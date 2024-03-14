Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $293.36

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $293.36 and last traded at $295.95, with a volume of 34271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $298.35.

SAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.58.

The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.03.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,708,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

