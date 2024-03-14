Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Boxlight updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Boxlight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. 14,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,004. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOXL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boxlight by 792.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,330 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.