Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Down 24.7% in February

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the February 14th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bridgeline Digital

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 35,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,826. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.09.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.