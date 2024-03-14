Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Down 24.7% in February

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the February 14th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:BLIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 35,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,826. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.09.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
