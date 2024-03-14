Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT) Declares GBX 4.40 Dividend

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BPT opened at GBX 263 ($3.37) on Thursday. Bridgepoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.60 ($3.85). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 267.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,631.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.04) price target on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

