Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the February 14th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.4 %
BHFAO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,903. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.
Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
