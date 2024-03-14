BrightView (NYSE:BV) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.24

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 339046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BV has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

BrightView Trading Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.49 million, a PE ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 1.20.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. On average, analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

