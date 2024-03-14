Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.77.

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Brinker International stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,399,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 138,173 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

