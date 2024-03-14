Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $52.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 126,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

