Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.7% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Broadcom by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Broadcom by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,100,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,260.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,756. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,230.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,034.02.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $25,969,290 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

