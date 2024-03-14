Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Broadway Financial stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,471,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

