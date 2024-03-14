Brokerages Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price at $26.97

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.97.

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

