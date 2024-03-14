Brokerages Set Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Target Price at $306.00

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $294.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $297.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,714,247.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,008. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $145,665,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,743,000 after purchasing an additional 298,727 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,355,000 after purchasing an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1,416.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 137,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

